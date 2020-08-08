BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMU) Shares Up 1.2%

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMU) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.43), 3,103 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.30 ($0.42).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.95. The company has a market cap of $867,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.