BHEX Token Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BHT)

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, BHEX Token has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. BHEX Token has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $250,465.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHEX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BHEX, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BHEX Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.40 or 0.01981962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00092980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00192695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00110523 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,357,691,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,639,532 tokens. BHEX Token’s official website is www.bhex.com. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, BHEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHEX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.