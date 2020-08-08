BidiPass Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.40 or 0.04979730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050375 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029662 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,500,074 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

