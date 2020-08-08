Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 9,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra increased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $14,681,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

