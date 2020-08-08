Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.51

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.72. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 8,100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and a PE ratio of -17.41.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

