Binance Coin (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.30 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $22.82 or 0.00194596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and approximately $234.98 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00106575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.41 or 0.01982009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00111532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.