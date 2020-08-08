Bio-Path (BPTH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BPTH stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

