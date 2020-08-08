BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total value of $1,332,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,758.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,782. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.61.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

