Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.71

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.23. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 25,004 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, insider William D. Pitchford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 18,367 shares of company stock worth $81,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

