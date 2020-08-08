BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 53,981.51%.

BCRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 6,446,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,509,342. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.76.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.