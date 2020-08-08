Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Shares of BIIB traded up $22.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.63. 116,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.11 and its 200 day moving average is $298.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

