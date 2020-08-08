BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,212.64% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect BioNano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

