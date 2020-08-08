Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock Price Up 8%

Biostage Inc (OTCMKTS:BSTG) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.70, 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biostage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.13.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

