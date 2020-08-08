BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.90. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

