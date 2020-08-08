Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,766.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $2,766.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

