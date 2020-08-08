BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 76.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $6,850.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 165.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,655,032 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

