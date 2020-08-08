Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $108,281.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,110,795 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

