BitCoal Market Capitalization Reaches $6,853.75 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $6,853.75 and $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00803430 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

