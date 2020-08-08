Bitcoin Atom Reaches 1-Day Volume of $375.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $375.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000079 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

