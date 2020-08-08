Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,080.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $16,732.32 and approximately $47,080.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00478690 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00014681 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003610 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017078 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

