Bitcoin Confidential Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,684.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.81 or 0.04991465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

