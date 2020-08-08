Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $10.38 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $10.38 or 0.00088556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, Koineks and Bitinka. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $181.82 million and $10.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00801236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00095978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Braziliex, YoBit, HitBTC, BitMarket, CEX.IO, Exrates, TDAX, C2CX, Graviex, Crex24, Exmo, Binance, OKEx, Bitlish, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Coinone, Ovis, BitFlip, Koineks, QuadrigaCX, Kucoin, Bitsane, Korbit, Gate.io, Bleutrade, Indodax, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, Huobi, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Zebpay, DSX, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

