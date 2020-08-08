Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0117

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $152,864.01 and approximately $6,056.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, Escodex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

