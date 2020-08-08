Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0033 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $59,882.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

