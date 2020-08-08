BitCoin One Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. BitCoin One has a market capitalization of $862.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoin One has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoin One alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00107556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.01974486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00194176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00110864 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoin One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoin One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.