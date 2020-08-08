Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00861439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00035012 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.01344983 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00139236 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,763.89 or 1.00026780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00100564 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

