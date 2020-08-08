Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Tops $0.0001

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00834653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.01280867 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00139533 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,722.11 or 0.99904767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00102563 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

