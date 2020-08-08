Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $4.46 on Top Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00037922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $645,162.63 and approximately $33,169.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005059 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000762 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001459 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 144,575 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

