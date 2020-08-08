Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $542,877.78 and $3,134.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars.

