Bitcoin SV Price Tops $230.48 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $230.48 or 0.01972491 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, Bit-Z, MBAex and Koinex. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $4.26 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00098765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00192721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,482,846 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitkub, Indodax, WazirX, Kraken, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Bibox, HitBTC, YoBit, BigONE, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx, FCoin, Bitrue, Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Coinsquare, CoinZest, Korbit, Koinex, IDAX, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Upbit, MBAex, Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb, Bittrex, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Hotbit and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

