BitcoinZ Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $752,074.35 and $40,972.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00798222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00091696 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,551,860,197 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exmo and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

