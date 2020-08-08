BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,816.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $10,168.90 and approximately $4,816.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00106823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.62 or 0.01978244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00194911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00111102 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

