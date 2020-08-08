bitJob (STU) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar. bitJob has a market capitalization of $10,237.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.32 or 0.01971525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00100494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00193277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110776 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

