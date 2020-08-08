BitMoney (BIT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 48.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. BitMoney has a total market capitalization of $4,868.16 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMoney has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. One BitMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.01981134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00091624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00111114 BTC.

BitMoney was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards. The official website for BitMoney is bitmoney.ws.

BitMoney can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

