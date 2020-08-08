BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $98,879.50

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $98,879.50 and $318.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00834672 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010243 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00101288 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000732 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,129,775 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.