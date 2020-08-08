BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.02 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $283.50 million and $36.02 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00107301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.70 or 0.01983735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00111282 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.