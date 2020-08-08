BitWhite (BTW) Market Capitalization Tops $60,323.66

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. BitWhite has a market cap of $60,323.66 and $22,895.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Exrates and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00026078 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

