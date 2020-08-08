Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0029 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $221,471.35 and $11.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00495767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

