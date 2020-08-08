BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $29,038,749. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $584.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.95. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

