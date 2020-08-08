Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $10.26 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00012440 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $26,748.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001235 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,015,771 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.