Blockport 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20,303.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Blockport has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a market cap of $1.15 million and $20,303.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

