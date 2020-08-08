BlockStamp (BST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $985.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $985.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

