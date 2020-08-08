Blue Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 136.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $817.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded up 265.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.72 or 0.04983467 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013840 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

