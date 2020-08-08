Blur (BLUR) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Blur has a market capitalization of $118,487.25 and approximately $84,311.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01983070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00092302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00192511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110402 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,112,099 coins and its circulating supply is 5,752,099 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.