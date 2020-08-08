BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMCH. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

BMC Stock stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 83.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

