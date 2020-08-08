BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 222,915 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,915 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.48% of Rapid7 worth $38,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 73.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of RPD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. 1,182,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,838. Rapid7 Inc has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $532,021. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

