BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 22,896 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Equinix worth $68,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 19.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $791.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,155. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 137.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $799.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $728.85 and its 200-day moving average is $660.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.40.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock worth $4,806,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

