BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 299,608 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,608 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Fastenal worth $24,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after acquiring an additional 580,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,364,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,478,000 after purchasing an additional 171,374 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $48.45. 2,655,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,297.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,313. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

