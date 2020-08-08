BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 179.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,217 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $26,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 148,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $115.09. 13,770,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,961. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.59.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

