BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 11,893 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Cerner worth $35,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,331 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. 1,861,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

